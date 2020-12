Four Arsenal players nominated for prestigious Premier League award

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car



Terrifying footage shows the moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car while on the way to training - losing control as he went round a bend.The Arsenal and England U21s.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Four Spurs players nominated for prestigious Premier League award Tottenham nominees for Fans' Footballer of the Year 2020 have been revealed as Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and Giovani Lo Celso and you can vote for...

Football.london 1 week ago



Four Chelsea players nominated for prestigious Premier League award Chelsea nominees for Fans' Footballer of the Year 2020 have been revealed as Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic and Reece James and you can vote for...

Football.london 1 week ago



Four Fulham players nominated for prestigious Premier League award Fulham nominees for Fans' Footballer of the Year 2020 have been revealed as Marek Rodak, Michael Hector, Joe Bryan and Aleksandar Mitrovic and you can vote for...

Football.london 1 week ago