Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The wait is over. After being denied a 36th instalment of Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo in the first clash between Barcelona and Juventus in this season’s Champions League, the pair are set to go head-to-head at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Ronaldo was ruled out of the first encounter in Turin after a positive coronavirus test, […]