Carragher’s full Pogba rant urging Man Utd ‘get rid’ and calling for Raiola sack Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola insists a transfer away from Manchester United in January suits all parties, and Jamie Carragher has passionately assessed the disastrous situation 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like