It has been announced that Floyd Mayweather will meet Logan Paul in a boxing match in 2021. Yes, you read that right. 50-0, legendary boxer Mayweather will take on 0-1, YouTube star, Paul in a boxing match. In Mayweather’s latter years, the 43-year-old has taken on the likes of Conor McGregor and exhibition style matchups […]