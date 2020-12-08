Eddie Hearn predicts Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight with AJ to put in ‘great performance’ and KO heavyweight rival
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday when he takes on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev with all his world titles on the line. The WBO, WBA (super), IBF and IBO heavyweight champion knows that if he can get past Pulev, a massive domestic showdown and, potentially, an undisputed title fight against WBC champion Tyson […]
Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their heavyweight clash at Wembley Arena - and now Eddie Hearn is adamant the Tyson Fury mega-fight... Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT