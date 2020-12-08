Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Hearn predicts Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight with AJ to put in ‘great performance’ and KO heavyweight rival

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday when he takes on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev with all his world titles on the line. The WBO, WBA (super), IBF and IBO heavyweight champion knows that if he can get past Pulev, a massive domestic showdown and, potentially, an undisputed title fight against WBC champion Tyson […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in 05:06

 Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:48Published
Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev [Video]

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Eddie Hearn promises to secure Tyson Fury fight after emphatic Kubrat Pulev win

Eddie Hearn promises to secure Tyson Fury fight after emphatic Kubrat Pulev win Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their heavyweight clash at Wembley Arena - and now Eddie Hearn is adamant the Tyson Fury mega-fight...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

Kubrat Pulev continues preparations for Anthony Joshua bout after Covid negative

 Kubrat Pulev has entered a bubble ahead of this weekend’s heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed the Bulgarian and his...
Belfast Telegraph

Anthony Joshua ‘already had COVID’ back in March, reveals promoter Eddie Hearn who expects heavyweight champion to test negative ahead of fight with Kubrat Pulev

 Anthony Joshua believes he had COVID-19 back in March, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The unified heavyweight champion is due to defend his titles...
talkSPORT