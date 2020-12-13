Global  
 

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight should have been stopped in round three when challenger hit the ropes, as Eddie Hearn questions standing eight count

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn has questioned the referee’s decision to allow Kubrat Pulev to continue after being dropped in the third round by Anthony Joshua. The Brit retained his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles in scintillating style on Saturday night at the SSE Arena by stopping Pulev in the ninth. It seemed as though fans were […]
