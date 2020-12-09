IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli blames TV staff for Matthew Wade DRS goof-up
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
India captain Virat Kohli criticised the staff managing the big-screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for a 'goof-up' which prevented the Indian team from taking a review against Australia's Matthew Wade during the third T20I on Tuesday. Wade was on 50 off 34 balls at the time and went on to make 30 more runs.
Although the...
India captain Virat Kohli criticised the staff managing the big-screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for a 'goof-up' which prevented the Indian team from taking a review against Australia's Matthew Wade during the third T20I on Tuesday. Wade was on 50 off 34 balls at the time and went on to make 30 more runs.
Although the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources