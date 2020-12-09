Man United consider swoop for 29-year-old Real Madrid full-back – report
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Real Madrid full-back Lucas Vazquez, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Defensa Central, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Manchester United were initially interested in Atletico Madrid’s England international Kieran Trippier. The same article states that Atletico Madrid are unlikely to sell […]
