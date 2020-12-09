Global  
 

Paris-Saint Germain star Neymar sets unique Champions League goal record – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t ever done this

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Neymar etched himself into Champions League folklore on Wednesday night following a stunning hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain’s thumping 5-1 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir. The Brazil star is now just the 15th player to reach the 40-goal mark in the Champions League after his incredible solo display in Paris. 3 – Neymar’s treble is his third […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca 04:21

 Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

