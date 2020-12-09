PSG, Basaksehir players kneel in fight against racism prior to match restart
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Before the match restarted Wednesday, the players took a knee in unison as the Champions League anthem played, while some -- including PSG star Neymar -- raised a fist. PSG won the game 5-1 over Istanbul Basaksehir , with Neymar scoring three of his team's goals.
Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari says it is encouraging that both PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players felt empowered to walk off following the alleged racist remark from a match official during their..