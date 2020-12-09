Global  
 

PSG, Basaksehir players kneel in fight against racism prior to match restart

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Before the match restarted Wednesday, the players took a knee in unison as the Champions League anthem played, while some -- including PSG star Neymar -- raised a fist. PSG won the game 5-1 over Istanbul Basaksehir , with Neymar scoring three of his team's goals.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players take a knee before Champions League kickoff

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players take a knee before Champions League kickoff 01:44

 Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players, as well as the three onfield match officials, take a knee before their rescheduled Champions League game restarts.

