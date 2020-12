Emmanuel Acho: The Patriots didn't fail Cam Newton, he failed himself | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if the New England Patriots set up Cam Newton for failure. Hear why Acho believes the fault lies with Cam instead of Bill Belichick's Patriots. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:58 Published on November 4, 2020

'Belichick got exposed' — Skip Bayless on Patriots' slow start without Tom Brady | UNDISPUTED



The New England Patriots are in an unfamiliar place, sitting at 2-and-5 for the first time since 2000. Over the weekend, Bill Belichick said that salary cap limitations were forcing New England to play.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:15 Published on November 3, 2020