Tottenham ready to offload Dele Alli in January transfer window with Paris Saint-Germain preparing loan bid Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Paris Saint-Germain are readying a loan bid for Dele Alli with Tottenham prepared to let the midfielder leave next month. Alli appeared likely to depart White Hart Lane during the summer after being consistently snubbed by manager Jose Mourinho, but he remained in north London beyond the close of the transfer window. However, his situation […] 👓 View full article

