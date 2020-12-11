Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WRC legend Sebastien Loeb joins Lewis Hamilton's X44 XE team

Autosport Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb will race for the X44 team founded by Lewis Hamilton in the inaugural 2021 season of the Extreme E all-electric championship
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations [Video]

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations

2020 Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he feels he and the team have a lot more to do together.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:50Published
Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team hires Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez

 Nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb will drive for Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team during its inaugural season in 2021.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Autocar