Michael Vick: Cam Newton doesn’t deserve all the blame for New England failures | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Michael Vick: Cam Newton doesn’t deserve all the blame for New England failures | UNDISPUTEDCam Newton struggled in the New England Patriots Thursday Night game against the Los Angeles Rams, with a pick-6 and several sacks. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk why he thinks the Cam Newton experiment in New England may be failing.
