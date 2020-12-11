Michael Vick: Cam Newton doesn’t deserve all the blame for New England failures | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Cam Newton struggled in the New England Patriots Thursday Night game against the Los Angeles Rams, with a pick-6 and several sacks. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk why he thinks the Cam Newton experiment in New England may be failing.
