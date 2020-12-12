News24.com | Moyes unhappy with 'rubbish' VAR despite West Ham win at Leeds

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moyes: Until rules are sorted I won't be happy



David Moyes says he was pleased with West Ham's performance in their 2-1 win over Leeds but has questions about Mateusz Klich's retaken penalty. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:08 Published 7 hours ago Moyes agrees with offside call



West Ham manager David Moyes claims that VAR disallowing Ollie Watkins' late equaliser for Aston Villa was the correct decision in the Hammers' 2-1 Premier League win. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:16 Published 2 weeks ago Moyes praises Hammers' spirit



West Ham manager David Moyes praised the spirit of his players after their 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources VAR dominates frustrated Moyes’ reaction despite West Ham win at Leeds Leeds were given the chance to retake their penalty after VAR spotted Lukasz Fabianski off his line before saving the first effort...

Team Talk 7 hours ago



