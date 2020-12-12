News24.com | Moyes unhappy with 'rubbish' VAR despite West Ham win at Leeds
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
West Ham boss David Moyes labelled the use of VAR as "rubbish" after his side had to come from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 and move up to fifth in the Premier League on Friday.
West Ham boss David Moyes labelled the use of VAR as "rubbish" after his side had to come from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 and move up to fifth in the Premier League on Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources