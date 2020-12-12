Global  
 

Tony Ferguson hasn’t sparred in five years and instead relies on crazy training methods like kicking pipes and wrestling gym equipment in his jeans

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020
It’s fair to say Tony Ferguson has an unorthodox way of training, but it’s a method that has led him to becoming one of the most dangerous lightweights in the world. The 36-year-old takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 255 this weekend and a win for Ferguson could put him right back in the lightweight […]
