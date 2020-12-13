Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal expected XI vs Burnley as Mikel Arteta drops Aubameyang axe hint

Daily Star Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Arsenal expected XI vs Burnley as Mikel Arteta drops Aubameyang axe hintArsenal face Burnley at the Emirates with Mikel Arteta facing a big decision over the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Nketiah could start against Burnley'

'Nketiah could start against Burnley' 00:23

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says forward Eddie Nketiah, who is the club's top scorer in all competitions this season, 'has a chance' of starting in Sunday's home game against Burnley.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Arsenal will succeed under Arteta' [Video]

'Arsenal will succeed under Arteta'

Mikel Arteta will have Arsenal climbing the table but success will take time, says David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published
Arteta backs Auba to rediscover form [Video]

Arteta backs Auba to rediscover form

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is vital captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rediscovers his best form if the club are to succeed this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Why are Arsenal struggling in PL under Arteta? [Video]

Why are Arsenal struggling in PL under Arteta?

Arsenal are struggling to be ruthless in attack under Mikel Arteta's possession based style this season, says former Gunners defender Matt Upson.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published