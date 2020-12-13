Meet James Tavernier: The Rangers right-back with more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Rangers captain James Tavernier has managed to outscore most of Europe’s big-name stars this season – and he’s a right-back! The Englishman, 29, has more goals and assists than any player in the Scottish Premiership, steering Rangers to the top of the league’s summit with a huge 15-point advantage over second-place Hearts. Celtic have three […]
