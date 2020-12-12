Global  
 

Golf: Weather delays Lydia Ko's shot at US Open title

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Lydia Ko must wait another day before she begins her fourth round at the US Open.The final round play was suspended due to course conditions and anticipated inclement weather in Houston, the US Open organisers announced this morning.Ko,...
