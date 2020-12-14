Italy's World Cup hero Paolo Rossi's home burgled during funeral
Monday, 14 December 2020 () The home of Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi in the Tuscan countryside was burgled on Saturday during his funeral service. Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi's wife Federica returned from the ceremony in the Italian city of Vicenza to discover the home they shared near Bucine, Florence, had been broken...
