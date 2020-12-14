Global  
 

Italy's World Cup hero Paolo Rossi's home burgled during funeral

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The home of Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi in the Tuscan countryside was burgled on Saturday during his funeral service. Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi's wife Federica returned from the ceremony in the Italian city of Vicenza to discover the home they shared near Bucine, Florence, had been broken...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi

Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi 01:08

 Italian soccer legends and football lovers on Saturday (December 12) gathered in Vicenza to pay homage to one of the country's favourite soccer sons, Paolo Rossi.

