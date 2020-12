Arsenal had Granit Xhaka sent off as they slipped to an insipid 1-0 defeat against Burnley at Emirates Stadium – adding to Mikel Arteta’s woes. The Gunners...

5 Arsenal stars that flopped in Burnley defeat as pressure ramps up on Arteta Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Burnley at the Emirates in the surprise result of the weekend to leave Mikel Arteta fighting for his job after an own goal...

Daily Star 8 hours ago