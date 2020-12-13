Global  
 

Baseball: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years. Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported today that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist

Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist 00:31

 A Major League Baseball team is changing its team after years of backlash; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Report: Cleveland Baseball Team to Drop 'Indians' Name

 Cleveland's baseball team plans to drop the word "Indians" from its name, the New York Times reports, citing three people familiar with the decision.
AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years The New York Times reported Sunday night that the Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.
Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

 The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.
