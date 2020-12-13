Baseball: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported today that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The Indians...
