Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland's MLB Team Changes Name

Newsy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Cleveland's MLB Team Changes NameWatch VideoThe Cleveland Indians baseball team is getting a new name. 

This summer, the team said it would review "the best path forward" as it leaves behind a name that many have said is racist.

That decision came after Washington's football team announced it was changing its name.

We do not know when Cleveland's name...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name 01:02

 Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name. The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'. The "Indians" name was established in 1915. The "Chief Wahoo" character was removed from the team's uniforms after the 2018...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Assessing the potential new names for Cleveland's baseball team [Video]

Assessing the potential new names for Cleveland's baseball team

SportsPulse: Cleveland Rocks? How about the Naps? Maybe it's time to go European? Mackenzie Salmon assess the top candidates for the new nickname for Cleveland's baseball team.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:29Published
What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be? [Video]

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be?

After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians will change their name.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:16Published
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT [Video]

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Cleveland MLB team to change name: reports

 Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its name amid criticism that it is racist, the New York Times and ESPN reported on Sunday.
CBC.ca

MLB's Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Team Name, According to A Report

 The Cleveland Indians have made their decision regarding their team name and it is indeed changing. The NY Times announced the news this weekend, saying that...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBC.ca

Cleveland's baseball team to drop Indians nickname

 The MLB franchise appears set to follow the Washington Football Team's lead in changing a name that has long been criticised as racist.
Brisbane Times