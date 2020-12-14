Cleveland's MLB Team Changes Name
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Cleveland Indians baseball team is getting a new name.
This summer, the team said it would review "the best path forward" as it leaves behind a name that many have said is racist.
That decision came after Washington's football team announced it was changing its name.
We do not know when Cleveland's name...
