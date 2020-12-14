Ex-Arsenal ace Emmanuel Frimpong says ‘sell Xhaka and get me on a free’ after midfielder’s red card, jokes it’s time to ‘dissolve Gunners’

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Granit Xhaka out, Emmanuel Frimpong in? That is how Mikel Arteta can fix Arsenal, according to retired ex-Gooner Frimpong himself, who was clearly shocked by what he was seeing on Sunday as the Gunners lost again. For the fourth time in their past five matches Arsenal suffered a Premier League defeat, going down 1-0 at […]