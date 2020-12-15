Global  
 

IND vs AUS: 'Virat can be ruthless on an opposition,' says Aaron Finch

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch wants the home team players to strike a "fine balance" when they confront Virat Kohli in the opening Test as he believes, if provoked too much, the India skipper can be "ruthless" against his opponents. India and Australia have always shared an intense rivalry on the field, filled with...
Virat Kohli can be ruthless as an opposition captain: Finch warns Australia Test team

 Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has warned his Test mates against riling up the Indian skipper in the first Test
DNA