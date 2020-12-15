America's Cup 2021: Live updates - Good and bad news for Team UK in practice race
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
There was good and bad news for the INEOS Team UK in the first America's Cup trial on Tuesday.Ben Ainslie's team finally managed to complete a trial, after being absent over the last week due to gear failure.But Britannia ll still...
There was good and bad news for the INEOS Team UK in the first America's Cup trial on Tuesday.Ben Ainslie's team finally managed to complete a trial, after being absent over the last week due to gear failure.But Britannia ll still...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources