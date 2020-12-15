Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Justin Langer confident of Australia's batting

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
His team may be grappling with a spate of injuries and withdrawals ahead of the marquee Test series against India but Australia coach Justin Langer is still confident they have "got enough batting to make a big difference".

The series begins with the day-night opening Test in Adelaide from Thursday and Australia will enter the...
