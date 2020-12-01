Global  
 

IND vs AUS: David Warner doubtful for Test series v India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Star opening batsman David Warner faces a battle to be fit for the India Test series after Cricket Australia said Monday he will miss the last one-day international and the three-match Twenty20 series next month. Warner limped out of Sunday's one-day international against India after straining his groin while fielding as...
