Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: David Warner, Sean Abbott to miss second Test

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Star opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott were on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against India, beginning here Saturday, because of a mix of injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Both Warner and Abbott were outside the team's bio-secure hub to get treatment for their respective groin and calf injuries.

The duo was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: David Warner, Sean Abbott to miss Boxing Day Test
Indian Express

IND vs AUS: David Warner still struggling with groin injury, says Langer

 Australian opener David Warner is still struggling with his groin injury, coach Justin Langer said on Sunday, rendering him doubtful for the third Test against...
Mid-Day