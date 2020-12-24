IND vs AUS: David Warner, Sean Abbott to miss second Test
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Star opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott were on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against India, beginning here Saturday, because of a mix of injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Both Warner and Abbott were outside the team's bio-secure hub to get treatment for their respective groin and calf injuries.
The duo was...
