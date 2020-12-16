Antoine Griezmann outdoes Alvaro Morata with MISS OF THE SEASON contender as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Antoine Griezmann produced an early contender for the miss of the season in Barcelona’s victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday evening. The Frenchman somehow fluffed his lines from point blank range in his side’s 2-1 win at Camp Nou. As Barca led in the second half, Jordi Alba neatly rolled the ball in for Griezmann […]
