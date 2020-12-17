Global  
 

Manchester United back Edinson Cavani as striker is charged by FA for deleted social media post

talkSPORT Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Manchester United have given their support to Edinson Cavani after he was hit with a misconduct charge by the Football Association. The 33-year-old Uruguayan has been charged over the use of a racial term on social media. After inspiring United to a 3-2 comeback win over Southampton in November, Cavani posted a message on Instagram […]
