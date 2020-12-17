Global  
 

Chelsea evening headlines as Carragher's claim about Blues' depth proven wrong

Football.london Thursday, 17 December 2020
Chelsea evening headlines as Carragher's claim about Blues' depth proven wrongThe latest Chelsea news and headlines, including Antonio Conte chasing Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori's proposed loan deal, and how Jamie Carragher has been proven wrong about the Blues.
