Every winner from the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 including Jurgen Klopp
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2020 have been announced including Best men's player & best women's player, and the best men's coach & best women's coach, as well as the Puskas award for best goal
Premier League title-winning Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beat Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick to the FIFA Award for Best Manager - and Arsenal great Arsene Wenger was on hand to congratulate him.