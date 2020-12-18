Global  
 

Tottenham Hotspur morning digest as Son Heung-min goal wins Puskas award

Football.london Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur morning digest as Son Heung-min goal wins Puskas awardThe Tottenham Hotspur morning digest, including Jose Mourinho clashing with Jurgen Klopp, Ben Davies' on the team's aims this season, and Son Heung-min's goal winning the Puskas award,
