Football betting tips: Calvert-Lewin to heap more misery on Arsenal at Everton, Salah and Mane to keep Liverpool top against Crystal Palace and Wilson to continue form

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs



A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 3 days ago Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park. Lloris was unable to hold.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool



Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago