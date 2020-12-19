Andy Cole rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Global  
 

The Sport Review Saturday, 19 December 2020
Andy Cole has ruled out the possibility of Manchester United challenging for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to their 3-2 win at Sheffield United. Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial sealed the three points for […]
