Andy Cole rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Andy Cole has ruled out the possibility of Manchester United challenging for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to their 3-2 win at Sheffield United. Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial sealed the three points for […]
Andy Cole has ruled out the possibility of Manchester United challenging for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to their 3-2 win at Sheffield United. Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial sealed the three points for […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources