Jose Mourinho continues war of words with Jurgen Klopp as Tottenham manager insists Hansi Flick should’ve won FIFA award – NOT Liverpool boss

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has continued his war of words with Jurgen Klopp by insisting the Liverpool manager should not have won the FIFA Best Men’s Coach award. Klopp was honoured by FIFA on Thursday after guiding the Reds to one of the most dominant Premier League titles in history last season. However, Mourinho insists […]
 Premier League title-winning Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beat Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick to the FIFA Award for Best Manager - and Arsenal great Arsene Wenger was on hand to congratulate him.

