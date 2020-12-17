Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho feared Giovani Lo Celso would be sent off because of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool staff’s touchline antics

talkSPORT Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he feared Giovani Lo Celso would be sent off due to Liverpool’s bench putting so much pressure on referee Anthony Taylor. Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp exchanged words on the touchline after the Reds clinched a dramatic 2-1 win over Spurs to replace them at the top of the Premier […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: Jose has made Spurs a ‘results machine’

Klopp: Jose has made Spurs a ‘results machine’ 00:52

 Tottenham have become ‘a results machine’ under Jose Mourinho, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win [Video]

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss [Video]

Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting [Video]

Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting

Tottenham boss Mourinho praises Leicester's Vardy and Rodgers

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho criticises Jurgen Klopp's behaviour after Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is annoyed by the touchline behaviour of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp as Spurs lose at Anfield.
BBC Sport

I can't behave like Klopp - Mourinho upset with rival's touchline behaviour

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is annoyed by the touchline behaviour of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp as Spurs lose at Anfield.
BBC News Also reported by •ESPNDaily Star

Gabby Logan accused of throwing Jose Mourinho under bus with Jurgen Klopp

Gabby Logan accused of throwing Jose Mourinho under bus with Jurgen Klopp Jurgen Klopp denied Gabby Logan's suggestion that Jose Mourinho complained about his touchline antics after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Tottenham, with fans taking...
Daily Star