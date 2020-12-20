'Wonderboy' outpoints Neal, calls out Masvidal Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson once again proved he's one of the UFC's elite technicians in a unanimous-decision victory over Geoff Neal in Saturday's Fight Night main event, cementing himself as a top-tier welterweight a decade into his pro career. 👓 View full article

