'Wonderboy' outpoints Neal, calls out Masvidal

ESPN Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson once again proved he's one of the UFC's elite technicians in a unanimous-decision victory over Geoff Neal in Saturday's Fight Night main event, cementing himself as a top-tier welterweight a decade into his pro career.
