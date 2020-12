Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Micah Richards believes Manchester United won’t win the Premier League title this season despite tipping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to compete for their first top-flight crown since 2013. Manchester United laid down a marker in the Premier League title race on Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay […]