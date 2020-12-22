#DhanaSaidYuz: Yuzvendra Chahal ties knot with choreographer Dhanashree; shares picture
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on social media, captioning the post as: "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond."
View this...
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on social media, captioning the post as: "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond."
View this...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources