DhanaSaidYuz: Yuzvendra Chahal ties knot with choreographer Dhanashree; shares picture

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on social media, captioning the post as: "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond."





