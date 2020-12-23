Global  
 

NBA: LA Lakers defeated by LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets beat Golden State Warriors

BBC Sport Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
