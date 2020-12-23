|
|
NBA: LA Lakers defeated by LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets beat Golden State Warriors
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Warriors' Eric Paschall Excited For 1st Game In 9 Months
KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Warriors forward Eric Paschall on Gameday. Golden State begins the 2020-21 season Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. (12-21-20)
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:03Published
|
Kenny "The Jet" Smith Joins Inside The Five
Vern Glenn and longtime NBA analyst Kenny Smith preview the upcoming Warriors season on Inside The Five(12-14-20)
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:56Published
Related news from verified sources
|