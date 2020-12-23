Arsenal eye loan move for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior

Global  
 

Arsenal are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Star. It has been reported that the Premier League club are considering making a loan move for the striker next month. The report has claimed that Arsenal tried to sign Vinicius when Unai Emery was in […]
