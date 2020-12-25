Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I don’t sense his frustration’: Frank Lampard opens up about Chelsea FC star

The Sport Review Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not concerned about Timo Werner adaptation to the Premier League with Chelsea FC. The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. Werner has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals 00:58

 Frank Lampard was pleased to see Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham get his rewardwith a late brace in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea: 2020 in review [Video]

Chelsea: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Chelsea's year, from Champions Leaguequalification to Wembley heartache.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Lampard praises Chelsea character [Video]

Lampard praises Chelsea character

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised the character of his side to beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:08Published
Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat [Video]

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz

 Frank Lampard has once again called on Chelsea FC fans to be patient with Kai Havertz as he continues to adapt to life in the Premier League. The Germany...
The Sport Review

‘Needs to brush up’: Joe Cole urges Frank Lampard to drop key Chelsea FC star

 Joe Cole has urged Frank Lampard to drop Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner ahead of the visit of West Ham United on Monday night. The Blues signed the Germany...
The Sport Review

Timo Werner stats suggest Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is right not to worry about the star forward

 Chelsea's marquee striker has struggled to find the net so far this season but he is getting in all the right positions
CBS Sports