Frank Lampard: ‘Fantastic’ Chelsea FC star will start against Aston Villa

The Sport Review Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has revealed that he intends to start Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea FC’s clash with Aston Villa on Monday night following his impressive display from the bench against Arsenal. Hudson-Odoi was brought on at half-time by Lampard as he opted to replace Timo Werner following a quiet first half from the German at The […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Chelsea need to learn lessons after defeat at Arsenal - Lampard

Chelsea need to learn lessons after defeat at Arsenal - Lampard 05:23

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expecting his team to bounce back against Aston Villa after suffering their third successive away defeat.

