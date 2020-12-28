Frank Lampard: ‘Fantastic’ Chelsea FC star will start against Aston Villa
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has revealed that he intends to start Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea FC’s clash with Aston Villa on Monday night following his impressive display from the bench against Arsenal. Hudson-Odoi was brought on at half-time by Lampard as he opted to replace Timo Werner following a quiet first half from the German at The […]
Frank Lampard has revealed that he intends to start Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea FC’s clash with Aston Villa on Monday night following his impressive display from the bench against Arsenal. Hudson-Odoi was brought on at half-time by Lampard as he opted to replace Timo Werner following a quiet first half from the German at The […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources