Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley

The Sport Review Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to share the spoils with Burnley in their Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The Yorkshire side suffered a 6-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 14th position just above Arsenal. Leeds have lost three of […]
