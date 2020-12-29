Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Leeds United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is predicting that Leeds United will secure a narrow 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Leeds edged to a 1-0 win against Burnley in their crunch Premier League game on Sunday afternoon thanks to Patrick Bamford’s fifth-minute penalty at Elland Road. Bamford’s winner […]
