Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Leeds United
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is predicting that Leeds United will secure a narrow 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Leeds edged to a 1-0 win against Burnley in their crunch Premier League game on Sunday afternoon thanks to Patrick Bamford’s fifth-minute penalty at Elland Road. Bamford’s winner […]
Michael Owen is predicting that Leeds United will secure a narrow 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Leeds edged to a 1-0 win against Burnley in their crunch Premier League game on Sunday afternoon thanks to Patrick Bamford’s fifth-minute penalty at Elland Road. Bamford’s winner […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources