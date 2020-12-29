Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Liverpool FC

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will edge to a narrow 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. The defending Premier League champions squandered the chance to move further clear at the top of the table on Sunday night following a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. […]
