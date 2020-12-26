Tim Paine wants Oz to be 'bang on mark' against depleted India
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Skipper Tim Paine on Friday called India a proud nation that won't roll over in the Boxing Day Test, and Australia must be "bang on the mark" to inflict more misery after their Adelaide collapse.
Australia head into the second Test in Melbourne full of confidence after thumping the visitors by eight wickets inside three days...
