Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Burnley in their Premier League clash at Sunday lunchtime. Leeds will look to seize the opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a 6-2 loss to Manchester United last weekend. The Yorkshire side suffered a heavy loss […]
