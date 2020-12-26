Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Burnley in their Premier League clash at Sunday lunchtime. Leeds will look to seize the opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a 6-2 loss to Manchester United last weekend. The Yorkshire side suffered a heavy loss […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Match preview: Man United v Leeds



An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between ManchesterUnited and Leeds United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Leeds United Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils continued their...

The Sport Review 6 days ago





